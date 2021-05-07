'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' May 7 Written Update: Kartik Takes Sirat To Meet Ranveer

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 7 May 2021 episode starts with Sirat apologising for Kairav getting upset because of her. Kartik tells her that it's fine. Sirat asks Kartik if he wants to know where she went yesterday, Kartik replies that he knows she went to the hospital. Sirat tells him that she couldn't meet Ranveer as he ran away once again. Upon hearing her response, Kartik leaves. Kartik thinks about telling her Ranveer's truth and feels guilty. So he comes back and stops remembering Suwarna telling him that Kairav would not be able to handle Sirat going back to Ranveer.

Meanwhile, at the police station, Ranveer argues with Chandu for getting bail. He tells him that he needs to speak with Sirat. Nidhi comes over there and cries. Ranveer tells her that he broke all ties with the family and Nidhi blames herself for not meeting him. Nidhi tries to call their father but Ranveer stops, so she says that she will call Kartik. Chandu stops her. Sirat witnesses a minor accident and recollects Ranveer's accident. She finds a telephone diary and recalls Ranveer gifting her one with people's numbers in the circle.

The hotel staff informs Kartik about the car and he thinks Ranveer did this for Sirat. Here, Chandu tells Ranveer that Kartik has withdrawn the case against him. Kartik leaves without meeting Ranveer. At the resort, Sirat gets ready wearing a saree to meet Dadi. Kartik and Sirat go together. Riya asks Kartik if the car is ready, while Sirat is shocked and asks him who did it. Kartik refuses to reveal the person's identity.

Mauri goes after Kartik as he leaves. Mauri thanks her for not revealing Ranveer's name and leaves. Kartik thinks about being unable to tell the truth. Later, Sirat and Kartik are surprised to see a new car and a man tells them that it is a gift and hands Kartik a note. Kartik reads the note by Ranveer saying that he cannot see Sirat with someone else, so he vented out his anger by breaking the car's glasses.

Kartik takes Sirat to Sirat Sports Company godown and she gets excited to see her name. He takes her inside and Sirat is shocked to see Ranveer. Kartik goes into a flashback when Ranveer called him and asked if they can meet. Ranveer agreed and asked Kartik to come to his godown. Ranveer recalls Kartik and Sirat's engagement and breaks everything. Sirat punches him on his face.

