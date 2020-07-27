'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Spoilers Ahead! Kartik To Have A Romantic Night With Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata has been entertaining audience with a new storyline. According to a report by an entertainment portal, in the latest episode, Kartik will be spending his apparent last night with his wife Naira. Kartik and Naira’s chemistry has been widely loved by fans and both leads Mohsin and Shivangi have been appreciated a lot for the same.

In the latest episode, reportedly Kartik will plan a date for Naira by decorating their room. He will also put up the wording of "I Love You Naira". The duo will reportedly play a game where he will go on looking at Naira without even blinking his eyelids. The report also stated that though Naira will not know of the impending danger on Kartik, she will go on to state that she finds his behaviour very unusual. Kartik will not blink even for a second and will keep on looking at Naira, and will even start crying thinking of her.

According to the story built up ofYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik is having a race against time in being with his family. He was seen spending time with all of his family members in the last episode. The audience will also reportedly witness the biggest high point in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Kartik will be reportedly arrested for a road accident that he has committed.

Also Read| 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update July 16, 2020: Sita tries to expose Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan wishes Shivangi 'Happy Friendship Week'

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan star together in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After Shivangi Joshi posted a candid picture of the two taking a selfie, Mohsin Khan commented, 'Happy Friendship Week', further thanking their fans for all the love and affection they had been showing them. Soon after the picture went viral, the stars' fans commented how happy they were to see them back together.

Also Read| 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update July 20, 2020: Sita denies to give Naira loan

Also Read| 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Spoilers: Kaira to face Naira's lie about Tina

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai aired its first episode in 2009. The show starred Hina Khan and Karan Mehra initially. Currently, the show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as leads. The show, which airs on Star Plus is the fourth longest-running Indian Television show. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan instantly became the audience's favourite and are fondly known as 'Kaira'. They were named after their on-screen name Karthik and Naira.

Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan wishes ex-girlfriend 'Happy friendship week'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.