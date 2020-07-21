'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update July 20, 2020: Sita Denies To Give Naira Loan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows in the history of Indian television. The show premiered on January 12, 2009, starring Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as the lead characters. Over the years, the storyline of the show moved forward and the show cast Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as the lead characters, playing the generation after Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. In over a decade of the running time of the show, it was the first time that the show went off-air, due to the pandemic. But, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back on air after over three months to depict some interesting plot twists. Here is the written update for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode that aired on July 20, 2020. Read ahead to know more-

The Episode started as Kartik said everyone has gone to the ashram. Naira said that she thinks everyone will be glad if she left the job. She then asked Kartik if he wants to have kachoris and he said that he will have them only if she feeds him. While romance started to brew between Naira and Kartik, Sita was on her way. As Sita saw the two together, she got angry and yelled at them and kept on angrily staring.

Sita looked at Kartik and asked if he forgot that he and Tina were together. Further, when she asked for an explination, Kartik said that he is married to Tina and Sita is misunderstanding the situation. Meanwhile, the entire family had arrived at the door. Kartik asked Sita to lower her voice so that his famly doesn’t know about it. Sita said in anger that his family should know about the type of person he is, who cheats on his wife. Kartik requested her to stay quiet as he said that he will feel ashamed if his family came to know about it. Sita wondered what kind of values does Kartik have, who is not ashamed to cheat on his wife but is ashamed to tell his family.

In front of his family, Kartik tells Sita that he loves Naira and Naira only, and there is no one else in his life. Everyone says that he loves Naira a lot and in fact even try to reunite Naira and Tina. Dadi said that Kartik is her pride and will never do anything to make them ashamed of him. Suwarna too said that everyone knows how much Naira and Kartik love each other. But, Sita said that everyone has gone blind and are only false praising for the sake of money.

When Sita starts calling everyone a liar, Kartik asks her to not speak with his family like that. Sita says that everyone has fooled me and denies giving them the loan. Kartik said that he loves Naira and she can happily stay mistaken if she wishes to but when she will come to know about the truth, she will regret it. Kartik said that they have taken care of the families of all their workers and they genuinely need help, but it is fine, they will manage.

