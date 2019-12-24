Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update December 23: Vedika Is All Shattered And Broken

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 23 episode began with Kartik, Naira and Kairav rejoicing the henna ceremony as Kairav and Kartik had agreed to apply henna on their hands too. Naira was worried about Vedika’s whereabouts, but Suhasini told her that she was busy drying clothes in the other room. On the other hand, Kartik asked Naira to stop worrying and change those worrisome expressions. Gayu thanked Samarth for everything. When Kaveri started playing the drum, soon after that, Naira asked everyone to tap their feet and enjoy. Everyone enjoyed the ceremony. Naira noticed Vedika’s expressions and also caught her watching everything from far and went to confront her. As Vedika went outside, she met Pallavi and the latter noticed that Vedika was struggling to breathe. Pallavi asked her if she was unable to leave Kartik and his family and also told her to reconsider her decision. She asked her whether or not she could divorce Kartik.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update December 24

After all that happened, Suhasini told Naira that she had advised them to not bring Vedika into the house again as she knew it would complicate things. Naira wondered why Vedika shunned her and why there was so much hatred for her. Pallavi asked Vedika to trust the situation for betterment. Soon after that, Naira arrived and Pallavi made an abrupt exit. Vedika was devastated to see mehndi on Naira’s hands. When Kartik showed everyone the colour of the mehndi on his hands, everyone told him that it was his love for Naira that brought so much colour on his hands. Moreover, everyone also noticed that his colour had turned out to be darker than others. Vedika watched everything and could not help herself from being shattered.

In the later part of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, Kartik went outside, as he was eager to show Naira his henna’s colour. He held Naira’s hand and began flirting with her, and an upset Naira began to talk about Vedika. Kartik angrily left her and said that she was more interested in talking about Vedika, than seeing the henna colour on his hands. Naira realised it was not the right time and then went on to cheer him up. Naira reminded him and said that she would try to find her name on his hands at night and he would fall asleep. Meanwhile, too much was cooking on Vedika’s mind, but she decided to not tell Naira anything. Vedika agreed to leave and then broke into sorrow when she saw a board saying “Kartik Weds Naira”.

