Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan Is The 8th Sexiest Asian Man; Shares Excitement

Television star Mohsin Khan who is currently one of the lead actors in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has won the eighth position on the list of the Sexiest Asian Men in the world. The survey was conducted by a UK-based newspaper. Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor also bagged other ranks on the list. Zayn Mallik has also made it to the list. However, what came to the fans as a shocker was Mohsin Khan securing the 8th place on the list. The list was reportedly based on popular votes and trends by fans around the world, positive influence and media attention, social networking sites.

Mohsin Khan was very overwhelmed by the news and humbly said in an interview with an entertainment portal that he felt humbled and overwhelmed. Mohsin further added that this list consists of names like Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli in it. He is very happy to be on it. Mohsin Khan also said that it is something he would love to tell his grandkids. According to Mohsin Khan, innocence has its own sex appeal. He shared that his best friend once told him that he should go for innocently sexy characters and role, and this is the best compliment that Mohsin Khan has ever received. Mohsin Khan also expressed his gratitude towards followers and thanked everyone who voted for him. He further said that he will try to be in an even better shape soon.

Professional front of Mohsin Khan

Mohsin is currently enjoying a successful career and has garnered immense popularity because of his performance in the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The role of Kartik is well received by his fans. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered on January 12, 2009, and is the fourth longest-running Indian television show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai initially started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles. It currently stars Moshin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in pivotal roles.

