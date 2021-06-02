'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's' Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan Receive Package Of 'sweetness'

Television actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are known for their roles of Naira and Kartik respectively in the TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Over the years, they have gained immense popularity for their onscreen chemistry and the fans have endearingly named them "Kaira" together. As it has been 5 years since the duo entered the show, their fans have gone all about it and celebrated their milestone by sending them a surprise package filled with "sweetness".

Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan receive a special gift on Kaira's 5 year anniversary

The video of Shivangi and Mohsin's surprise gift was shared by baker and choreographer Himanshu Gadani on Instagram on Sunday, May 30. The long IGTV video began with the theme music of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and it showed a heart-shaped strawberry rose cake along with Shivangi's photo. As the video progressed, it showed several cakes and delicious treats from cupcakes to milkshakes and chocolates, and many more. The words "Happy 5th Anniversary", "Hi Shivi", were inscribed on the gifts and the video also showed photo collages of Kaira's memorable moments, a few paintings which were made by Kaira fans.

In the end, Shivangi was seen delighted in a photo as she received the gifts posed with Gadani as well pointing at the gifts with a smile. Mohsin also posed with her and Gadani along with the strawberry cake in the last picture. Gadani wrote in the caption, "Handed over all the Love @shivangijoshi18 @khan_mohsinkhan We @iva_n_yah @himanshugadani @its_evelyn_fg are grateful to all those who placed their orders with us for Shivangi Joshi’s birthday @shivangijoshi18 for #shivin #kaira @khan_mohsinkhan Thank you for the overwhelming number of orders and choosing to appoint us @iva_n_yah as your messengers of love for your favourite artist’s."

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan also shared their photos on their social media handle to express gratitude for their fans' gifts and love for them and Kaira. Shivangi shared a photo of her posing with all the delicious treats, flowers, and gifts from fans. She added a 'Thank You' heart-shaped GIF on the photo. Mohsin shared the photo of their silhouette painting by a fan, flowers, and few goodies from the gift. He also shared a selfie of him posing with the gifts and wrote on the story "Thank you for all the love guys", with several hugging emoticons.

IMAGE: SHIVANGI JOSHI AND MOHSIN KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

