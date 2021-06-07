Yuvika Chaudhary Poses In Kashmir After Casteist Slur Controversy; Netizens React

Yuvika Chaudhary, who has found herself in the middle of a controversy after allegedly using a casteist slur in her video, shared a series of happy pictures on Sunday as she cuddled some goats in Kashmir. Yuvika, decked up in purple attire, smiled away to glory while posing for the camera. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Kashmir, animal lovers."

While many dropped endearing comments on her post, many also requested her to drop the new video with Prince soon. However, some users expressed disappointment as she was enjoying amid the controversy. A user wrote in Hindi, "I don't know who are those blind people who like you all, the ones who provoke casteism and then call it a small thing. All should boycott you."

It all happened after Yuvika, in a video, was heard using a word that is derogatory to a section of society. After facing massive outrage and trolling, she shared another clip and apologised to her followers.

Yuvika poses with goats after casteist slur controversy

In another post, Yuvika enjoyed the serenity of nature and posed with her husband. More so, a few other people also joined them for a portrait. The audio in the backdrop said, "Never blame anyone in life, the good people give you happiness, the worst people give you a lesson. And the best people give you memories." Simple Kaul, Anand Kumar, Prince Narula, among others, commented on Yuvika Chaudhary's video.

On May 29, Yuvika Chaudhary was booked by the Haryana Police on a complaint by a Dalit rights activist. Police registered an FIR against the actor under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, according to an official. After a formal investigation by the cyber cell, an FIR was lodged against Chaudhary at Hansi city police station.

Meanwhile, recently, her husband Prince Narula came out in support of her after he was questioned about the same by the paparazzi. “I feel these days people make a big issue out of a small thing. What needs to be talked about, is not spoken,” he said. He further mentioned that Yuvika had no idea about the word that caused trouble.

(IMAGE: YUVIKA CHAUDHARY'S INSTAGRAM) (PTI INPUTS)

