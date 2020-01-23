Zakir Khan Shayaris That Will Make You Fall In Love With The 'Sakth Launda'

Zakir Khan is one of the most popular comedian in India, with huge fan following. The artist not only makes many laugh but has also left them in awe of him with his amazing shayaris. Read to know a few of them.

Also Read | Stand-up Comedians Who Have Made The Audience Roll With Laughter

Zakir Khan Shayaris

Yun toh bhoole hain hume log kai, pehle bhi bahut se. Par tum jitna koi unme se, kabhi yaad nahi aaya. Bohot maasum ladki hai ishq ki baat nhi samajhti, naa jaane kis din mein khoyi rehti hai meri raat nhi samajhti. Haa, hmm, sahi baatein toh kheti hai, Alfaz samjh leti hai jasbaat nhi samajhti. Zindagi se kuch zaada nahi, bas itni si farmaaish hai. Ab tasveer se nahi, tafseel se milne ki khwaaish hai.

Also Read | Richa Chadha Turns Stand-up Comedian For A New Series

Bewajeh bewafaaon ko yaad kiya hai, Galat logon pe bahut waqt barbaad kiya hai. Hum dono me bas itna sa farq hai uske sab “lekin” mere naam se shuru hote hai, aur mere saare “kaash” uss par aa kar rukte hain. Use main kya, mera khumar bhi mile toh berahmi se torh deti hai. Woh khwab me aati hai mere, phir aa kar mujhe chhod deti hai.

Also Read | Dark Comedies On Amazon Prime That Are A Must Watch

Har ek dastoor se bewafai, main shiddat se hai nibhai. Raaste bhi khud hai dhundhe, aur manzil bhi khud banayi. Ishq ko maasoom rehne do notebook ke aakhri panne par. Aaap use kitaabon mein daalkar mushkil na kijiye. Hare k copy ke peeche kuch na kuch khaas likha hai. Bas iss tarah tere mere ishq ka itihaas likha hai. Tu duniya me chaahe jahan bhi rahe, Apni diary mein maine tujhe paas likha hai. Imtihaan-e-ishq ka maine khoob revision kar liya. Uski yaad bhi samajh li, usse bhool ke bhi dekh liya. Maana ki tumko ishq ka tajurba bhi kam nahi, Humne bhi bag mein hain kai titliya udaayin.

Also Read | Tanmay Bhat: The Ups And Downs Of India's Once-popular Comedian

Hazaraon bar ke sune hue gaane ke lyrics agar achanak se ache lagne lag jaaye, toh babu samajh jao ki emotional watt lagne hi waali hai. Ab koi haq se hath pakadkar mehfil mein dobara nahi baithaata. Sitaaron ke beech se suraj banne ke kuch apne hi nuksaan hua karte hai. Kaamyaabi tere liye humne khud ko kuch yun taiyaar kar liya, Maine har jazbaat bazaar mein rakh kar ishtehaar kar liya. Jigar ka nichod kar lahu, kahaniyon me rang bhara hai siyaah. Aur log pooch liya karte hai ki “Yeh sab sach me hua hai kya?” Teri bewafaai ke Angaaron main lipti rhi yh Ruuh meri. Main is tarah aag na hota, jo hojaati tuu meri.

Zakir Khan rose to popularity by winning Comedy Central's India's Best Stand Up Comedian competition. His video with All India Bakchod (AIB), on YouTube, created a storm on the internet. Zakir's ventures with Amazon Prime Video include Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare and stand-ups such as Haq Se Single and Kaksha Gyaarvi.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.