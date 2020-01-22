Dark Comedies On Amazon Prime That Are A Must Watch

The OTT platforms have become a rage and with the medium offering TV shows, web-series and films from across the globe, audiences are more than ever consuming global content. The subscriber can explore TV shows and web-series across different genres with just one click. Dark-comedy, being one of the genres, has also attracted viewers over the years. Here is a list of a few dark-comedies you can find on Amazon Prime Video, which will send chills to your spine. Check out the list below.

Dark Comedies on Amazon Prime

American Beauty

The Sam Mendes directorial released on October 1, 1999. The film stars Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening and Thora Birch in the lead. The film bagged appreciation from the critics and the audience. The story revolves around middle-aged man who is sufferinf from a mid-life crisis. The character develops liking and gets physically drawn towards his daughter's best friend.

READ | Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army's Trailer Released, To Stream On Amazon Prime Video

Jigarthanda

The Tamil-language film, Jigarthanda, released in 2014. Siddharth, Bobby Simha, and Lakshmi Menon essayed the lead characters in the film. The critically acclaimed film unfolds the story of an aspiring director, who gets an opportunity to make a film on gangsterism.

READ | Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan Ready To Star In These Upcoming Amazon Prime Shows

Soodhu Kavvum

Another Tamil-language film, Soodhu Kavvum, released in 2013 garnered praises from the critics. The lead cast of the film includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sanchita Shetty, and Radha Ravi. The Nalan Kumarasamy directorial is rated 8.3 on International Movies Database (IMDb). The comedy-thriller revolves around an abduction case and how things turn upside down when an insane cop takes charge of the case.

READ | 'Jamie Oliver's Food Escapes' To 'Sriracha': Best Cooking Shows And Films On Amazon Prime

The Farewell Party

The Israeli drama film, The Farewell Party, released in 2014. The multi-starrer is jointly directed by Tal Granit and Sharon Maymon. The movie was nominated in various International Film Festivals. The film narrates the story of residents of a retirement home, who build a machine for self-euthanasia in order to help their terminally ill friend. Later, they go through a series of dilemmas when rumours of the machine begin to spread.

READ | 'The Big Sick', 'Jab We Met' And Other Rom-coms To Binge-watch On Amazon Prime

Blackmail

Bollywood film Blackmail, released in 2018, features critically acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari. The supporting star cast includes Arunoday Singh, Gajraj Rao, Anuja Sathe and Divya Dutt among others. The film is about a husband, who gets to know about his wife's extramarital affair. The protagonist starts blackmailing his wife's lover and starts asking for money.

(*Cover Image Courtesy: T-series YouTube Channel*)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.