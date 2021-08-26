Last Updated:

Zeeshan Khan Removed From 'Bigg Boss OTT' After Altercation; Fans Slam 'unfair Decision'

Zeeshan Khan was removed from 'Bigg Boss OTT' after an altercation with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt. Fans slammed the 'unfair decision'. Read on.

Bigg Boss OTT had started with 13 contestants but is down to 9 in less than 3 weeks. While three contestants were evicted in two eliminations, the latest exit was of Zeeshan Khan, who was ejected for getting into an altercation with his co-contestants. The actor even showed his injury marks on Instagram while fans expressed their displeasure.

Zeeshan Khan removed from Bigg Boss OTT

The incident took place during the Red Flag task. During the course of the task, Pratik Sehajpal could be seen trying to grab Zeeshan, after which they could be seen pushing each other, with Nishant Bhatt also in the midst. However, Zeeshan could be seen pushing the duo aggressively after a while as other contestants tried to intervene. 

Zeeshan then took to Instagram and posted images of wounds on his chest and wrist. 

Netizens also reacted to Zeeshan Khan's ouster. Many of his fans came out in his support and called it an 'unfair decision'. They also used terms like 'We want Zeeshan back', 'bring back Zeeshan', among others. 

Some also posted videos of Bigg Boss season 14, where Sidharth Shukla, who went on to win the show, and Asim Riaz, the runner-up, were seen pushing each other in a similar manner. Many argued that it was Pratik and Nishant who provoked Zeeshan continuously.

Among those who backed him was Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Varun Sood. The actor, who is dating Divya Agarwal, who was paired with Zeeshan on Bigg Boss OTT, wrote that he stood with Zeeshan.

Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT, which streams on Voot Select, had gone on floors on August 8. Two contestants, Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath, were evicted over the weekend, reducing the total number of contestants to 10, in a double-elimination. The week before, Urfi Javed had become the first contestant to be eliminated from the newest version of the popular show. 

The contestants left on the show now were Raqesh Bapat, Milind Gaba, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty,  Neha Bhasin, Muskan Jattana, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal and Riddhima Pandit. 

Not just the contestants, even ex-contestants like Sidharth Shukla and Shehnnaaz Gill had appeared on the show recently as guests while Rakhi Sawant taking on a Spider-Man avatar to express her urge to join the show, had gone viral.

