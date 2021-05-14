5 Revelations And Announcements Made By Elon Musk On 'Saturday Night Live'

Elon Musk recently hosted Saturday Night Live, delivering the traditional opening monologue on May 8, 2021. On the show, he made a few revelations and announcements which appears to be the first time he has publicly spoken about them. Here’s a list of 5 such things that we learnt about Elon Musk after his SNL hosting gig.

Elon Musk has Asperger's syndrome

During the show, Elon said that he is the first person with Asperger’s syndrome to host SNL. He added that he won’t make a lot of eye contact with the cast. However, back in 2003, former cast member Dan Aykroyd did host the show and admitted that he was diagnosed with mild Asperger’s Syndrome.

Elon Musk’s vision for the future

Elon laid his vision for the future and said that he believes in a renewable energy future. He believes that humanity must become a multi-planetary, space-bearing civilization which seems like exciting goals to him. He admitted that he is sending people to Mars in a rocket ship.

Elon Musk disclosed how his son’s name is pronounced

Elon Musk has a son named X Æ A-12 with Justine Wilson and he talked about his name on the show. He joked that his son’s name is pronounced as, "Cat running across the keyboard". X Æ A-12 was born on May 4, 2020, and left many people wondering over the right way to pronounce his name and even wondered what the code-like name meant.

Elon Musk reveals why he loves Saturday Night Live

Before appearing on the show, Musk made headlines when he tweeted, “Let’s find out how live Saturday Night Live really is” which is not available currently. Addressing the same, he said that the reason he always loved the show is that it is genuinely live. He said, “We’re actually live right now which means I can say something truly shocking—like I drive a Prius.”

Elon Musk feels that dogecoin is a "hustle"

When asked about what is dogecoin, Musk said that it is the future of currency which is an unstoppable financial vehicle that's going to take over the world. When a show cast member countered, "So, it's a hustle?", Musk said, "Yeah, it's a hustle."

