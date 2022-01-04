'9-1-1' Season 5 Release Date: When Does The Series Return On Fox Network?

The fifth season of 9-1-1 is currently underway, but on a break for almost a month now. As is the norm, numerous shows take a break during the end of the year for holidays and most of them return in January. However, that won't be the case for this series.

As per reports, the show won't be returning anytime this month. The drama show on the lives of the first responders will return in March this year.

When does 911 season 5 return?

9-1-1 had kicked off its season 5 on September 20. In all, 10 episodes were aired before the show went on a break. Fans had expected the Episode 11 in January, but the broadcasting network, Fox, has confirmed that it won't be returning in January.

The show has not been mentioned in the network's line-up for the month of January.

It will now release in March. This was confirmed in a voiceover from one of the promos of the show. In the video, one can hear, "9-1-1 will return this March with thrilling new episodes."

'9-1-1 ' Season 5 release date

While Fox is yet to make a statement on the release date, there are some reports doing the rounds that the return will be on March 21. Even the IMDb page finds a mention on this particular date.

Why is 911 not back on FOX?

The format is not new for the team, as one had seen similar breaks for the show in the previous seasons. In seasons 2 and 3, the episodes had stopped in November and December respectively and returned in March. The episodes are filmed accordingly, and it seems to be a matter of preference and convenience, and not any production issue for the delay.

What to look forward in Season 5 of 9-1-1?

The show had taken a break with a twist in the episode on December 6. One could see Eddie, played by Ryan Guzman, contemplating on what decision he needed to take regarding his son and whether to make it harder for him. He then tells his group that he wants to make the change and that he's leaving the 118.

The post-break episodes will trace the next step of his life and where the action will unfold.