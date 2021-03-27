'A Court Of Thorns And Roses' Series Being At Hulu From Ron Moore

Hulu has roped in Ronald D Moore for the adaptation of fantasy novel series "ACourt of Thorns and Roses".

The "Outlander" and "Battlestar Galactica" showrunner will pen the pilot of the potential series with author Sarah J Maas, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"A Court of Thorns and Roses" novel series, penned by Maas, tells the story ofa human 19-year-old huntress, Feyre Archeron, who is brought into the fantastic lands of Prythian after murdering a faerie wolf in the woods.

The first fantasy novel was published in 2015, followed by four follow-up books -- "A Court of Mist and Fury","A Court of Wings and Ruin","A Court of Frost and Starlight"and"A Court of Silver Flames".

Maas executive produces alongside Moore and Maril Davis via Moore's Tall Ship Prods.

20th Television will produce the project.

