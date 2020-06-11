'Aa Rahi Hai LalBazaar Ki Police': Ajay Devgn Shares Zee5 Crime Series Poster

The 'Singham' actor on Thursday took to his Instagram handle to share the latest poster of Zee5 crime series — 'LalBazaar'. Uncover the dark underbelly of Kolkata with Zee5's original series that revolves around the lives of police officers and criminals in the city. The series starts streaming on the platform from June 19. The series stars Kaushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Gaurav Chakraborty, Sauraseni Mitra, Subrata Dutta, Hrishita Bhatt, Bidipta Chakraborty, and Ronjini Chakraborty.

Ajay through the post announced that the teaser will be out on June 12. It is not yet clear how the actor is associated with the project, but the sources suggest that the suspense will be out with the teaser tomorrow. 'LalBazaar' is directed by Sayantan Ghosal.

Ajay Devgn set for OTT releases

Ajay Devgn is all set for a multi-film deal with Disney+ Hotstar. Reports state that the actor’s two upcoming films may get a direct-to-OTT release. Several filmmakers are speaking in the favour of OTT releases and Devgn is set to ink a deal now being next in the line with two projects.

Last year it was reported that Ajay Devgn was going to star in the war drama titled Bhuj: The Pride of India and was set to produce Big Bull, which is supposed to star Abhishek Bachchan. Now, due to the coronavirus pandemic film, theatres have been shut down in India. Thus, several filmmakers and actors are turning to OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.



According to reports, Ajay Devgn is ready to set up a multi-film deal with a streaming giant and two of his upcoming films will premiere on Disney plus Hotstar. Reports also state that the actor has been offered a huge sum of money. Even the stakeholders have said that they feel it is the right thing to do in times when there is no surety about the reopening of theatres.

It is also being said that the shoot of 'Bhuj' has been completed and only some patchwork is remaining. On the other hand, Big Bull is also in the post-production phase. Reports state that after the ongoing meetings, the final word will be released within a few weeks. Fans of the actor are looking forward to seeing this deal getting a positive result.

