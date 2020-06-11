Ajay Devgn’s Philanthropic Work That You Might Not Have Known About

Ajay Devgn is one of the most popular and influential actors in the industry today. Over the years, he has been a part of several hit films. Devgn has received numerous awards and accolades including the Padma Shri award. Some of his most successful films include Dilwale, Singham, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Omkara and many more. Apart from his work in films, he has also been involved in several philanthropic works and with charitable organisations too. Take a look at these philanthropic works that Ajay Devgn has been involved in.

Ajay Devgn’s philanthropic works

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, several daily wage workers bore the brunt of it. Amid such a time, Ajay Devgn recently donated to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees. He made a hefty donation of ₹51 Lakhs for the betterment of workers who survive on a daily wage from the film industry.

Ajay Devgn is also involved with the NGO, Smile Foundation. He came on board for the group’s She Can Fly campaign which aims at emphasising the importance of educating young girls and providing them with a platform. Ajay Devgn particularly works in creating awareness among the underprivileged girls who are not given basic education.

In addition to this, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Ajay Devgn has been asking his fans to stay indoors. He has also been involved with the government to create several advertisement films and campaigns for the same. He recently also released an advertisement to promote the use of a government app which helps to protect people against the coronavirus.

Ajay Devgn also speaks out on environmental matters He recently shared a picture of himself with his son, Yug on the occasion of World Environment Day. He even spoke about the importance of protecting and preserving the Earth in his post.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in the Abhishek Dudhaiya-directed Bhuj: The Pride of India. He will also be seen in Amit Ravindrenath Sharma’s sports drama, Maidaan. Ajay Devgn also has a role in the highly anticipated SS Rajamouli starrer RRR. He will also be having a cameo role in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

