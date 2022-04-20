Aaron Paul Welcomes Baby Boy; Chooses 'Breaking Bad' Co-star Bryan Cranston As Godfather

Actor Aaron Paul, who played the role of Jesse Pinkman, announced the birth of his second baby with his wife Lauren Paul. The couple got married in 2013 and welcomed their first kid, daughter Story Annabelle Paul. Apart from announcing his second baby's name, the actor also revealed the celebrity he chose to be his newborn's godfather.

True to his Breaking Bad character, Paul exhibits a great partnership with his co-star Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White in the series, on-screen and off-screen. The testimony of their friendship is all over their respective social media feed as they often post pictures with each other. The duo's friendship has now translated into a much bigger relationship.

Aaron Paul chose Bryan Cranston as his newborn's godfather

The 42-year-old actor recently appeared in the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he announced the birth of his baby boy. Taking to his Instagram, Paul shared a BTS pic from the show and wrote, ''See you tonight @jimmyfallon

Always love my time here my friend. Tune in tonight to hear about my new film Dual and what it’s like for me changing diapers with a newborn with zero sleep.''

During the show, the actor revealed that the name of his son is Ryden and stated, ''I love him''. Furthermore, Paul revealed that he asked his co-star Cranston to be his newborn's godfather during the latter's birthday. The revelation melted the hearts of many. After host Jimmy asked if the 66-year-old has met his son, he said, ''He has. He has met the baby. You know, I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby's godfather.''

Paul also joked that Cranston rejected the offer and later clarified that the latter was 'very excited' for his new role. Paul said of Cranston, ''Very honoured. I love the man to death, you know.''

Meanwhile, fans are set to once again witness the greatest partnership between Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston as they will be reprising their roles as Jesse Pinkman and Walter White in the final season of Better Call Saul, the spin-off series of Breaking Bad.

Image: Instagram/@laurenpaul8