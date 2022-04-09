Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Likely To Appear In Spinoff 'Better Call Saul'

AMC's critically-acclaimed Breaking Bad spin-off prequel starring Bob Odenkirk as a slippery lawyer named Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman will be returning for its sixth and final season on April 18. It will happen almost two years to the day since the show unveiled its season 5 finale. The new season will consist of 13 episodes, which is three more than the usual order.

Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul likely to appear in Better Call Saul

Recently, during a conversation with Variety, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould were asked questions regarding the appearance of O.G. Stars, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in the Better Call Saul. Well, Peter, who didn't clarify the same, said, "These two worlds collide in a way that you've never seen before, that's for sure." Gilligan asserted that it would be a shame if the show ended without the appearance of Cranston and Paul.

'In this final season, I see much bigger things happening': Bob Odenkirk

Not only this, Bob Odenkirk teased fans about Jimmy McGill's transformation into Saul Goodman in the forthcoming series. He even stated that things will happen much faster in the Breaking Bad spin-off prequel. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Odenkirk said, "And now in this final season, I see much bigger things happening, much faster. It's just a more turbulent show. The plotting just gets amped up."

The Little Women actor further added, "In the final season of Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul have never been more entwined." He said, "It's just amazing how many overlaps they've discovered and mined for this season of our show. It's stunning! And it's going to be cool."

Better Call Saul (Cast & Plot)

Better Call Saul, which Peter Gould created with Breaking Bad overlord Vince Gilligan, will also star Giancarlo Esposito, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, and Patrick Fabian. The series has bagged 39 Emmy nominations and is executively produced by Gould, Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, and Thomas Schnauz.

As per the synopsis, Better Call Saul follows the transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a former con artist who is trying to become a respectable lawyer, into the personality of the flamboyant criminal lawyer Saul Goodman."

Image: Twitter/@CR7STIANOway