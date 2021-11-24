'Aarya 2': Sushmita Sen Drops Fierce First Look Ahead Of Trailer Release; Netizens React

Sushmita Sen's Aarya has been gaining popularity and is known to be amongst the most-watched web series for the last two years. After gripping audiences and winning acclaim, the series is back with its second season.

The series is gearing up for the launch of the second season with the trailer that is set to raise the excitement levels for fans. Ahead of the release of the trailer, the actor dropped her first look in an intense avatar. Fans reacted with excitement and anticipation.

Sushmita Sen drops first look of Aarya 2; netizens react with delight

Sushmita took to her Instagram and posted a motion poster of Aarya 2 on Wednesday. The actor was dressed in a saree as she was seen in a fierce avatar. The poster shows Sen flashing a gun whilst looking out of a helicopter.

The Main Hoon Na star wrote that the 'Sherni' (tigress) was back. She also urged all to share the trailer and be a 'share-ni.' As part of the post, she added that the trailer would be released on Thursday.

Netizens reacted to the story with awe. One of the comments read, 'Bengal tigress is back!' Many shared how they were eagerly awaiting the release of the trailer.

Some hailed her 'fire' and many shared how excited they were, some fans went on to say that they could not wait for the release.

Not much is available on the release date and other details of the second season.

The series has been created by Ram Madhvani, who is known for helming Neerja. The episodes were directed by Sandeep Shrivastava and Anu Singh Choudhary.

The first installment of the venture traces the story of Aarya, played by Sushmita Sen, who gets involved in the world of the drug mafia after the death of her husband, played by Chandrachur Singh.

The venture had streamed on June 19, 2020 and consisted of nine episodes. Aarya also stars Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Manish Choudhary, among others.

The series won numerous awards in many of the award shows.

The series was also in contention for an award at the International Emmy Awards, making it one of the only Indian shows to be eligible for the award. It was nominated in the Best Drama category. The series, however, did not win the award.

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47