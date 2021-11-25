'Aarya 2' Trailer: Sushmita Sen's Show Promises Many Highs & Lows; See All The Highlights

Makers of Sushmita Sen's crime thriller series Aarya 2 have released its trailer, which falls nothing short of thrilling the audience with its nerve-wracking moments. Sushmita Sen, who is embroiled in the world of drug mafia post her husband's demise, is seen as a one-woman army, a 'don', ready to seek revenge on her enemies.

Aarya Sareen, played by Sushmita in the series, is a fierce woman, who vows to protect her children amid dealing with the top mafia goons, who are on the loose to destroy her world. Sushmita believes that Aarya's "weakness is her greatest strength" while claiming that the 'Sherni' is back. Take a look at the major takeaways from the recently released trailer of Aarya 2.

Major takeaways from Aarya 2 trailer

Sushmita Sen in a never seen before fierce avatar

Sushmita Sen will be seen with blazing guns and ammunition as she embarks on a quest to safeguard her family from the mafia. On being asked if she has turned into a don, Aarya notes that she's just a working mother. The trailer also gives insight into how her comeback has created havoc among the antagonists, who note that she has come to hang them to death. Terror, suspense, and murders ensue throughout the clip.

Aarya is a doting mother and a warrior

The stark contrast between her maternal side and her warrior avatar is what makes her character all so intriguing. She redefines what a 'working mother' looks like, who's not only fiercely protective of her younger ones but would unapologetically go to any lengths to eliminate any troublemaker in their lives.

The series is filled with spine-chilling moments

The 9 episodes series takes off from the first instalment, wherein Aarya was planning to leave the country after her husband and pharma baron Tej Sareen is mysteriously killed. The Russian mob, Shekhawat, her own brother are out to get her, but she's not one to get bogged down. This rivalry sets the stage for high octane action, with the second season ready to raise the stakes.

Apart from Sen, it also stars Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Manish Choudhary, among others. The Ram Madhvani directorial will soon stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SUSHMITASEN47)