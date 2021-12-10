Aarya Season 2 Release Date & Time: How To Watch Sushmita Sen's Crime Thriller Online?

As Sushmita Sen's crime thriller series, Aarya, was a massive hit among the audience, the fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of its next season. Aarya 2 will follow the events from where the first season ended and the story is expected to be mind-boggling for the fans as Sushmita Sen will be returning with her breathtaking performance in the show. Here's everything you need to know about the Aarya season 2 release date, time and where to watch the series online.

Aarya 2 release date and time

Featuring Sushmita sen in the lead, Aarya season 2 is slated to release on 10 December 2021 online at around 12:00 AM (IST). As Aarya 2 trailer recently surfaced on the internet creating a buzz among the fans, they have been eagerly looking forward to catching the latest season online.

Where to watch Aarya season 2 online?

As Aarya season 1 was released on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020, the new season of the show will also begin streaming on the same OTT platform. While the first season had a total of nine episodes, the Aarya 2 will be released with eight episodes. The fans will have to subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar in order to watch the latest show while they can also revisit the first season of the show on the OTT platform.

Aarya 2 plot

As Aarya season 1 followed the story of Sushmita Sen's character, Aarya, hunting for the killer of her husband, the upcoming season is set to revolve around her struggles dealing with the aftermath of what she did to the Russians previously.

Aarya 2 cast

Aarya 2 is set to feature most of the cast members reprising their roles from the first season except for the ones who died. Some of the popular actors in the upcoming season will include Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen, Sikandar Kher as Daulat, Ankur Bhatia as Sangram, Aarya's brother, Alexx ONell as Bob, Viren Vazirani as Veer Sareen, Virti Vaghani as Arundhati Sareen, Pratyaksh Panwar as Aditya Sareen, Sugandha Garg as Hina, Priyasha Bhardwaj as Soundarya, Jayant Kripalani as Zorawar, Vikas Kumar as ACP Younnes Khan and many more. The show is being helmed by Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat and Kapil Sharma.

Image: 'Aarya 2' Official Poster