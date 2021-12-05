Sushmita Sen Can 'feel The Love' As 'Aarya 2' Trailer Crosses 30 Million Views

Sushmita Sen is currently gearing up for the release of the sequel of her web series, Aarya on December 10, 2021, on Disney+Hotstar. The Aarya 2 trailer released recently and became the talk of the town among fans. It recently crossed 20 Million views on YouTube and the actor was over the moon after the milestone. She took to social media to pen down a note of gratitude on Sunday.

Sushmita Sen thanks fans as Aarya 2 trailer crosses 20 Million views

The spine-chilling trailer of the series that was recently released had fans eagerly awaiting the release of the show. Apart from Sen, the show will also see Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Manish Choudhary, and others in pivotal roles. Posting a picture of her onscreen character in a fierce avatar with a gun in her hand, the actor mentioned she could 'feel the love' as the trailer crossed a whopping number of views online. The trailer video is currently at 31 Million views and Sushmita Sen thanked her fans and followers for the love they have been showering her with. Her caption read, "We FEEL the love!!!🙏😍😁💃🏻🤗❤️💋 #AaryaSeason2 #30millionviews Already!!!👊🥰🤗❤️😀🌈Thank you guys for making this journey ever so exciting!!!😁💃🏻🙏 I love you beyond!!! #duggadugga ❤️ With gratitude, #TeamAarya."

The trailer of Aarya 2 saw Sushmita Sen in her fierce avatar as she goes through thick and thin to protect her children as she fights against top mafia goons. The first season of the action-packed adventure was nominated for an International Emmy award and won the hearts of fans. The show is directed by Ram Madhvani, who is currently basking in the success of the Netflix film, Dhamaka, starring Kartik Aaryan.

Watch the Aarya 2 trailer here

The series is all about Sushmita Sen's character, Aarya Sareen, who was kept in the dark about her husband's illegal activities. But, it all changes when her husband, played by Chandrachur Singh, is mysteriously killed. Aarya then takes it upon herself to protect her three children, as she joins a gang and becomes a mafia queen. The show follows her as she seeks to protect her children and seek revenge for her husband's death.

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47