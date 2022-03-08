Women's Day 2022: 'Aarya' To 'Bombay Begums', Powerful Web Series With Female Protagonists

The OTT service came out to be a revolutionary medium of storytelling. Not only did it become home for commendable stories, whether web series or films, but it also brought a plethora of women-centric content and stories with powerful female characters which motivated women across the globe. On the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, from Arya to Bombay Begums, here are some powerful web series with female protagonists.

Aarya

Sushmita Sen made a powerful comeback and also her digital debut with the web series Aarya. The actor played the role of a working woman, who takes up a career in the underworld after the death of her drug dealer husband. Sushmita Sen wowed the audience with her fierce role in the web series, whose second season came out by the end of last year.

Aranyak

Several Bollywood divas, including Raveena Tandon, made their digital debut in recent times. The actor played the role of a police officer named Kasturi Dogra in Netflix's 2021 series Aranyak. The show revolved around two police officers Kasturi and Angad, who solve a murder case that revives a decades-old myth about a serial killer.

The Fame Game

Madhuri Dixit starrer The Fame Game soon became the talk to the town ever since it was announced. The show follows a luxurious life of a Bollywood heartthrob Anamika Sen, which further unfolds in a series of dramas as her family members get exposed. The show's cliffhanger ending has got its fans hooked, who are now looking forward to its season two.

Bombay Begums

Bombay Begums stars Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash, Shahana Goswami, Aadhya Anand and Plabita Borthakur in the major roles. The show follows the lives of different women, who come from distinct backgrounds. "Flom boardrooms to society's margins, five ambitious women navigate dreams, desires and disappointments on modern Mumbai," reads the show's official synopsis.

Delhi Crime

The International Emmy Award-winning show Delhi Crime saw Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal win hearts with their strong characters. While Shah played DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, IPS trainee Neeti Singh was played by Rasika Dugal. The show followed the real story of the Delhi rape case and was created by Ritchie Mehta.

