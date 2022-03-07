The streaming services have surely redefined cinema and storytelling. With several web series and movies being headlined by female artists, all streaming platforms have now become a source of motivation for women. On the occasion of International Women's Day, OTT giant Netflix is celebrating female artists not only from itself but across all streaming services in its new story Her Kahaani Hai Zaruri.

Netflix India never fails to support what it believes in. Every year, on Women's Day, the OTT service celebrates female artists across the country. This year, Netflix took its celebration further and irrespective of the streaming service, it celebrated female characters and artists from web series and films.

Netflix India recently shared a video featuring leading female artists, including Madhuri Dixit, Neena Gupta, Shweta Tripathi, Masaba Gupta, Taapsee Pannu, Tahira Kashyap, Kusha Kapila, Prajakta Koli, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Surveen Chawla, Shefali Shah, Swastika Mukherjee, Rytasha Rathore, Sarita Patil and more. In the video, they were asked who their favourite female characters are. While many answered the question, some answers were silenced with a beep. The OTT giant's idea of celebrating women won hearts as a Netflix rep asked the editor to remove the beep sound and let the artists mention the great stories they have watched across all streaming services. Watch the video below.

Netflix India's Her Kahaani Hai Zaruri

Sharing their International Women's Day 2022 photoshoot, Netflix India penned how women are now not the part of the story but the story. They wrote, "The era of streaming services has pushed out the formula in which women were used only as pieces of the puzzle to drive the narrative of the male lead. Today, women are no longer just a part of the story, but are the story."

"Needless to say, this change in perspective has been steered by women running the ship. Directors, writers, showrunner, lyricists are bringing to life perspectives and stories that would’ve otherwise never seen the light of day. While we’ve come a long way, there is still so much room to grow. Diverse stories about women from across classes and identities must be told louder and more frequently. But with the democratization of content creation and the rise in the number of platforms, it’s safe to say, the future of story-telling looks so much brighter!" they added.

Concluding the story, Netflix India wrote, "Here’s to celebrating every story that deserves to be told. May they continue to find screens to play at and fans to play for because irrespective of the platform — Har Kahaani Hai Zaruri. Her Kahaani Hai Zaruri."

Image: Instagram/@netflix_in