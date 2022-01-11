ABC's 'Grey's Anatomy' Renewed For Season 19; Ellen Pompeo To Return As Meredith Grey

The longest-running medical drama in television history, Grey's Anatomy is returning for its 19th instalment, with Ellen Pompeo all set to reprise her role as Meredith Grey. The Shonda Rhimes created series will also have the original cast members like Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr making a comeback. According to Variety, Pompeo, who currently serves as the show's co-executive producer, will take on the role of executive producer in the next season.

The show's 17th instalment focused on frontline workers, taking into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, season 18 was all about a fictionalised account of a post-pandemic world. Its premiere in September last year saw the introduction of Scott Speedman as a series regular playing Nick Marsh, the transplant surgeon with who Meredith Grey crossed paths in the 14th season.

ABC's Grey's Anatomy renewed for the 19th season

In an earlier conversation with Variety, creator Rhimes shed light on the show's long-running tenure. She quipped that the medical drama is viewed as a 'revolutionary moment for inclusiveness on television' and hoped that the show is thought of for inspiring women to become doctors.

Announcing the renewal, the show's executives heaped praises on how it's a 'true phenomenon' loved by audiences across the globe. Chairman of entertainment at Walt Disney Television, Dana Walden, stated that she has enormous faith in Ellen Pompeo, Shonda and the entire creative team as they continue to 'unlock new, untold stories' which will focus on modern medicine, tackle pertinent issues that shape the world around them as well as resonate with ardent fans for many years to come.

Rhimes further expressed excitement on being able to narrate the tales of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and 'all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memoria' for another season. She credited the cast and crew for keeping the audiences on the edge of their seats week after week with the show's gripping storyline.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 is being executively produced by Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Meg Marinis and Mark Gordon, and Pompeo. It is bankrolled by ABC Signature, which comes under the belt of Disney Television Studios.

Image: AP/@THE_GREYMETHOD