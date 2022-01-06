'Grey's Anatomy', 'Station 19' And Other Series Halt Production Due To Rising COVID Cases

With the COVID positive cases increasing across the globe, the production of a few shows have come to a halt including much-loved The Rookie, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 and others. According to a report by TVLine, the restart of the production of these shows is being delayed owing to the increasing COVID cases and the numbers of those infected by the Omicron variant as well. The report assured that the halt in production is because the ABC team wishes to be careful and take precautions and not because any cast member of any of these shows has tested positive for the virus.

'Grey's Anatomy', 'Station 19' among ABC series to halt production owing to COVID

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 were all set to kick-start production for their upcoming seasons on January 10, 2022. As of now, the delays in production are not expected to have an impact on the on-air schedules of the series. The daytime soap starring Maurice Benard and Rebecca Herbst titled General Hospital has also delayed its production, along with the other three shows.

Apart from ABC, other networks including NBC are also taking the necessary precautions and delaying the production of some of the most-watched shows including Late Night With Seth Meyers. This came after the host himself tested positive for the virus. He broke the news to his fans and followers but mentioned he was feeling fine despite his diagnosis. He wrote, "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks to vaccines and booster!) We are cancelling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!"

The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!! — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 4, 2022

The news of Grey's Anatomy delaying their production came after the show's lead star Ellen Pompeo mentioned in an interview with Insider that she wanted the medical drama to end. She mentioned that everyone should now agree that the show is coming to a 'natural end' after almost two decades. The actor has already filmed for the 18th season of the show, whose release date fans await eagerly.

