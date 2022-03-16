'Abhay 3' Trailer: Kunal Kemmu Is Back & Is Up Against 'dark Force' Led By Vijay Raaz & Co

Police officer Abhay Pratap Singh aka Kunal Kemmu is back and there is a grater challenge in front of him this time. After cracking cases and getting at the criminals in the first two seasons, the third season of Abhay sees him battle a 'dark force' and 'an unknown threat.'

The plot revolves around the cop trying to crack a case about murder of girls and his face-off with someone who is termed as 'mentally unstable.'

Abhay 3 trailer out

The trailer of Abhay 3 starts with the voice, seemingly of Vijay Raaz's character, with the words, "For years, the miracle that we've been waiting for have finally happened. It is time to free humanity, that is stuck like a gravel from the wheel of life."

Dead bodies of two girls are found on consecutive days and 'a determined cop' Abhay Pratap Singh is called upon to reach the criminals.

"People say this is the work of a wild animal," a voiceover says.

The killer makes the symbol of '8' or 'Infinity' after the killings, almost like a personal stamp or sign. Kunal could be heard saying, "This is a mentally unstable killer, who fears neither punishment nor death, and is probably out hunting for the next prey."

They also find a hand-written letter, which starts with the words, "My work has just begun."

It seems there were more than one killer, as one could see Mukul Dev firing a gun in the jungle. Then Vijay Raaz was seen addressing a group of people dressed in black outfits, in a dark area with flames. He tells the group, "Today I'll show all the suffering souls the path to eternal peace. A battle with death. Are you ready to witness the miracle of the power of the soul and its liberation."

While Abhay does not know the killers, the killers know him well, including the fact that the latter was not among those who would back off easily.

The climax would revolve around the investigating team having one night to nab the killers, who set out on their next task.

Abhay 3 release date, cast & crew

The series premieres on Zee5 on April 8. The series will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The series has been directed by Ishq Vishk fame Ken Ghosh, who has been associated with the series from the start.

The other members of the cast include Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, who plays a member of the investigating force and Chak De! India actor Vidya Malavade, who was one of the antagonists of the series.