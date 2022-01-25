'Abhay 3': Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev & Vidya Malavade Cast As Villains In Kunal Kemmu Series

After the release of back-to-back seasons in consecutive years, Abhay is all set to return this year after a gap of one year. The third season had gone on floors two months ago, and the makers too teased a glimpse from it to delight fans. Apart from Kunal Kemmu, there seem to be some interesting names as a part of the cast as villains.

Veteran actors like Vijay Raaz and Rahul Dev have joined the cast. Chak De! India fame Vidya Malavade will also star in the latest instalment of the franchise, directed by Ken Ghosh. The trio praised the series and expressed their excitement for their work on the show.

Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev, Vidya Malavade join Kunal Kemmu starrer Abhay 3

Vijay Raaz seemed to be holding a sword in an intense first look of the show. He stated that season 3 was set to take the franchise further ahead and confirmed that he will make it hard for Kunal's titular character of an investigating officer.

He said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Abhay 3 and to be collaborating with Ken and Kunal. This series has set a benchmark and I am confident that S3 will shake things up further as it is unlike anything you have seen before. I cannot reveal much however my character which has an alter ego will give Abhay's character a tough time in this season”.

Rahul Dev looked gripping firing a rifle in a forest. He shared that he enjoyed working with Ken and the other members of the cast, and is looking forward to seeing the responses to the venture.

He said, “Abhay is a very successful franchise with a loyal fan following so I am happy to be a part of this unconventional series and of the ZEE5 family. It's also great to collaborate with Ken as he is a director with a great visual sense and a crackling sense of humour. I am grateful that I could be a part of this series and I await the audience's response to it”.

Vidya was most excited to explore a massive character transformation in her career. She said, “There were many reasons why I wanted to work in Abhay 3."

"One of the main ones being, the character I play – Nidhi. I really wanted to explore this intense dark headspace of Nidhi which was quite the opposite of most of the characters I have played so far. Moving from Miss Goody two shoes to this visceral character will always be a journey to remember," she added.

"I am excited for the world to watch S3 as I know that it’s going to be another successful addition to the franchise,” Vidya said.

Abhay season 3 to release 'soon'

The release date of the third instalment has not been announced yet. However, the makers had shared a motion of officer Abhay Pratap Singh, who could go to any lengths to solve a crime, and that he was 'back.' Zee5 official handle said that it was coming soon.

Image: PR