Abhishek Banerjee Reveals How 'Paatal Lok' "broke" His Fear Of Getting Typecast

Actor Abhishek Banerjee is known for his comic roles in several acclaimed Bollywood movies. The Stree actor, who carved a niche in the industry as a versatile actor, has wanted to do some serious roles since he joined the industry. The actor recently opened up about how he was scared of getting typecast in a comic role. However, his role of Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok helped him to break his image as a comedy actor and receive more serious roles.

Abhishek Banerjee's fear of getting typecast

Abhishek Banerjee recently opened up about his fear of getting typecast in an interview with PTI. Abhishek essayed comic roles in films including Dream Girl, Stree, and Bala, due to which he was afraid of receiving similar roles in the comic genre. The 36-year-old revealed that he wanted to play some serious roles beyond comedy as he had worked in the Marathi film Ajji. The actor further said that although people did not watch his film Ajji, however, he expected filmmakers to notice his performance.

The Stree actor's wish came true after entering the Paatal Lok cast. The actor, who thanked Paatal Lok for his breakthrough as a serious actor, also revealed how people realised his potential of pulling off different characters. He also gave credits to his director's trust in him that changed people's perception. While talking about the repetition of roles, the actor said it is necessary to take risks in this field as the audience might get bored seeing you in the same character.

On Abhishek's work front

Abhishek Banerjee entered the entertainment industry as an actor. He made his debut with a short role in the 2006 movie Rang De Basanti. Along with acting, Abhishek also tried his hands as a casting director. He gained prominence with his comic roles in several movies including Bala, Stree, and Dream Girl. He later emerged as a successful OTT actor with several shows and movies. Abhishek Banerjee's shows and movies include Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, Ajeeb Daastaans, and Unpaused. His role of Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok was widely enjoyed by the audience. He will now feature in the upcoming films Bhediya, Rashmi Rocket, and Dostana 2.

IMAGE: ABHISHEK BANERJEE'S INSTAGRAM