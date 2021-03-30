Actor Kat Ahn Opens Up On Stereotyping Of Asian Women In 'The Office'

The Office is regarded as one of the most popular comedy sitcoms on American television, having entertained scores of audiences all over the world. The show had a long list of uniquely different characters that have earned a lot of popularity and success to the actors that have played them. Actor Kat Ahn, who had appeared in one of its episodes, has opened up about how one of the moments of the episode impacted her later in life. She also described the racial stereotyping of the people from her community that has taken place on the screen.

Kat Ahn on the portrayal of Asian Woman in The Office

Culture appropriation is one of the most sensitive topics of discussion in western cinema and the issue has picked up a lot of pace in the past few years. However, in its brief run on television, The Office has depicted several scenes in its episodes that have been described as culturally inappropriate by some. Actor and comedian Kat Ahn had appeared in one of the episodes, titled A Benihana Christmas. Kat had appeared as one of the Asian waitresses at the restaurant that the characters of Michael Scott and Andy Bernard visit. In the episode, Michael and Andy bring the two waitresses from the restaurant, including Kat, back to their office party. Michael, who has been played by Steve Carell, marks one of the waitresses with a sharpie so that he doesn't confuse her with the other Asian women present there.

Kat has revealed to The Washington Post that the same move was later tried upon her by one of her co-workers as a joke. She said that she was excited to be a part of the show, only to find out that she was “just there to be the joke”. She also talked about how such depictions of Asian American communities have become “problematic” for them. However, she added that her films such as Parasite, Minari and Crazy Rich Asians have brought positivity for her as they have broken such racial stereotypes.

Ahn also said that she had only taken the role because she was struggling as an actor while landing this role. She spoke briefly about the racial stereotyping that has taken place on-screen from people from her community. There has been no response to this statement by Kat by the makers of The Office yet.