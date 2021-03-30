Adam Brody Reveals His First Encounter With Wife Leighton Meester; Read

Actor Adam Brody recently opened up about his wife Leighton Meester in Anna Farris's podcast "Unqualified" where he reminisced the first time he met her. He also talked about his initial thoughts about her and how they went on to date and ended up marrying each other. The couple married in a secret ceremony in the year 2014 and is parents to two children.

Adam Brody on his first reaction when he met Leighton Meester

While talking to Anna Farris, Brody opened up about his relationship. He said that he met Leighton Meester for the first time, 15 years ago when the couple happened to be dining in the same restaurant in Los Angeles. He said that Leighton Meester's Gossip Girls cast was also present in the restaurant.

He then added that the producer of The O.C and Gossip Girls, Josh Schwartz introduced him to the cast of the latter. He used to dine at the same restaurant for most of his 20s, which is how he met Leighton. The actor "bumped" into his wife two or three times after their first encounter before they were finally working together for the 2011 movie The Oranges. He added that they were doing the movie together and during that time he was seeing someone else. He met Leighton through mutual work friends off and on. They didn't get together for a year after the movie when he was single.

He then went on to admit that in the initial stages he was physically attracted to her but thought worst about her personality. He said, "I was very attracted to her from the jump. She's a heavenly creature." He further added that he felt there was a chemistry between them during the shoot of their movie but he was seeing someone else. He said had no idea whether she was a good person or not.

He thought she was cool and once they started dating he realised that she is "Joan of Arc". He then proceeded to appreciate Leighton and called her the "strongest, best person" he knows. He called her his "moral compass and North Star" and said that he can't say enough good things about her character.

Promo Image Source: Leighton Meester's IG