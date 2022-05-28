After 'Stranger Things 4', 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Adds Warning Card In Wake Of Texas Shooting

The horrifying incident that saw 19 children and two adults lose their lives after an 18-year-old opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas has reignited the debate on gun laws in the US. Following the tragic incident, politicians and celebrities condemned the heinous act and called for strict measures by the authorities concerned.

Now popular TV series are taking measures to provide an early disclaimer to audiences for scenes that may depict violence involving children. After Stranger Things 4, the new Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi added a warning label to inform viewers of violent scenes involving kids.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' adds warning label

Obi-Wan Kenobi was released on 27 May 2022, and the warning label was reportedly added later in the day. As per a report from EW, the first episode of the series carries the warning label that reads, ''Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from Star Wars movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events.''

As per the outlet, the message was displayed under the 'detail' section of some user accounts. In a statement from a Disney spokesperson, they clarified that the warning label was added as some scenes could turn out upsetting for some viewers in light of the tragic events in Texas.

The statement read, ''In light of recent tragic events, we recognise there are certain scenes in this fictional series that some viewers may find upsetting and a content warning has been added to the show page. We are also working to add an advisory in front of the series as quickly as possible."

As mentioned earlier, Netflix's mega-hit series Stranger Things 4 also added a cautionary message to the viewers, as per Variety. The warning reads, "We filmed this season of 'Stranger Things' a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one."

(With inputs from AP, Image: @obiwankenobi/Instagram)