Ahilya Bai Holkar Serial 'Punyashlok Ahilya Bai' Repeat Telecast Air Time & Other Details

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai is the latest show on Sony TV based on true events. The show revolves around the life of Maratha Empire Sardar Ahilya Bai Holkar. The show premiered on Sony TV on January 4, 2021. So when does Punyashlok Ahilya Bai air on the channel? At what time does the show’s repeat telecast air? Find out below.

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai Holkar repeat telecast time

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai is a brand Sony TV show that premiered in January this year. The show began airing on January 4, 2021, from Monday to Friday at 7:30 P.M. As mentioned earlier, the show revolves around Marathi Sardar Ahilya Bai Holkar. She was known for her noble ruling abilities as the ruler of Indore.

The show Punyashlok Ahilya Bai primarily focuses on the bond between Ahilya Bai Holkar and her father-in-law Malhar Rao Holkar. The two, ruled the kingdom together after Ahilya Bai’s husband died in a battle. Punyashlok Ahilya Bai is one of the first few shows that highlight Maratha Sardaar’s life story on television.

What is Ahilya Bai Holkar repeat telecast time?

Owing to the popularity of the show, Punyashlok Ahilya Bai’s popularity the show is aired thrice a day. The fresh episode is aired at 7:30 P.M. from Monday to Friday. Whereas, on the next day the repeat telecast happens twice. The first slot is from 7:40 A.M. to 8: 10 A.M. and the second slot is from 12:00 P.M. to 12:30 P.M. The show is also available for streaming on SonyLIV.

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai Holkar cast

Ahilya Bai Holkar’s show primarily revolves around the relationship between Ahilya Bai and her father-in-law Malhar Rao Holkar. Hence, Aditi Jaltare and Rajesh Shringaarpure are in leading roles. Aditi plays Ahilya Bai whereas Rajesh plays Malhar Rao Holkar. Snehlata Vasaikar plays the role of Gautama Bai Sahib Holkar, the wife of Malhar Rao and Ahilyabai’s mother-in-law.

Bhagyshree Nhalve plays the role of Malhar Rao’s second wife Bana Bai Sahib whereas, Sukhada Khandekar plays the role of Malhar Rao’s third wife, Dwarka Bai Sahib. Krish Chauhan essays the role of Ahilya Bai Holkar’s husband Khanderao Holkar.