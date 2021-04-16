Aidan Turner Brings Da Vinci’s Character To Life In Biographical Web Series 'Leonardo'

Leonardo is a historical drama series created by Frank Spotnitz and Steve Thompson. The show stars Aidan Turner playing the lead role of Leonardo Da Vinci. The show has received positive acclaim with Aidan’s performance being praised. Aidan Turner has brought da Vinci’s character to life in the show.

Aidan Turner as Leonardo da Vinci -

In 2015, Aidan Turner came to fame with the British historical drama Poldark. Five years later, the actor is back in news for his performance in Leonardo that released on April 9, 2021. The show released ahead of the Renaissance painter Leonardo da Vinci’s birthday that is celebrated globally as World Art Day on April 15.

The series explores lesser-known facts and stories about Da Vinci’s life and the story unfolds the mystery behind Vinci. It is a combination of exceptional talent, a forbidden love, and a murder accusation excelled by Aidan Turner. It shows Vinci played by Aidan challenging the established order and inspiring future generations to be curious and solve the mysteries of the world. Unlike his previous roles as the rugged Captain Ross Vennor Poldark or the dwarf Kili in the Peter Jackson fantasy series, Aidan Turner as Leonardo da Vinci played a dimensionally different and intense role as the master artist. He delivered a poignant role with his nuanced acting and gave the audience an insight into what Leonardo da Vinci would have been like.

More about Aidan Turner's Leonardo -

Aidan Turner's Leonardo is shot in Italy before and during the pandemic in 2020 and recreates the 15th-century era. It features aesthetically designed sets and visuals of historical buildings. The show also stars Giancarlo Giannini as Verrocchio who played the role of Vinci’s mentor and a renowned painter. Matilda De Angelis played the role of Caterina de Cremona. Freddie Highmore, James D'Arcy, Alessandro Sperduti and others played supporting roles. The show premiered on SonyLIV before the US and UK release. The official synopsis of the show reads, “A compelling look at one of the most restlessly men of all time, Leonardo gets inside the mind of the genius, showing drama behind his art and exploring a tantalizing murder mystery." Take a look at the trailer of Leonardo below.

(Promo Image source: A still from the trailer)