'Ajeeb Daastaans' Release Date Announced; See When Will The Movie Stream On Netflix

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recently shared the trailer of her upcoming Netflix movie Ajeeb Daastaans and even unveiled the release date of her movie. The actor also wrote a beautiful note for all her fans to get a gist of what was coming up in her upcoming movie. Check out Ajeeb Daastaans release date and know more about the movie plot and cast.

Ajeeb Daastaans release date unveiled

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently took to her Instagram handle and posted the Ajeeb Daastaans trailer for all her fans that gave an interesting glimpse of her upcoming movie with an ensemble cast of some of the prominent actors from the movie industry. In the caption, she stated how some stories take one to places they never thought they’d be in. She then made an announcement of how Ajeeb Daastaans will be premiered on Netflix on April 16, 2021, and then tagged the entire Ajeeb Daastaans cast in the end.

The moment Ajeeb Daastaans trailer surfaced on the internet, the fans were delighted to see such a thrilling video. They took to Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Instagram and stated how much they loved the trailer and added how eagerly they have been waiting for the movie. Many of the fans also stated how interesting the trailer was and mentioned how Nushrratt Bharuccha was doing such a great job. Rest all the fans dropped in tons of heart and fire symbols along with heart-eyed emojis to depict how amazed they were to know about the release of the movie on Netflix. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Ajeeb Daastaans release date and trailer shared by the actor.

Ajeeb Daastaans cast, plot & more

Apart from Nushrratt Bharuccha, the other Ajeeb Daastaans cast members include actors namely Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manav Kaul, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Shefali Shah, Armaan Ralhan and Inayat Verma. The movie will involve a set of four different stories showcasing different sides of a relationship and its complexities. The movies will be directed by four different talented directors namely Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani who will direct these stories of thrill, shock, love and lust.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.