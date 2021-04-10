'Ajeeb Daastaans', 'The Woman In The Window'; A Look At Trailers Released This Week

The upcoming few months will be a treat for the movie buffs. While long-awaited films are all set for a digital premiere, a couple of film festival hits will also be released for the masses. The trailers of these interesting dramas have got the audience excited. From multi-layered anthology Ajeeb Daastaans to the most-awaited thriller The Woman In The Window, here’s a list of trailers that have become the talk of the cinematic world.

'Ajeeb Daastaans'

The trailer of Netflix’s anthology Ajeeb Daastaans was released this week. The anthology film complies with four different stories of love and relationships. The drama will be exploring the themes of jealousy, entitlement, prejudices, and toxicity. Ajeeb Daastaans features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Konkona Sensharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, and a few others.

Each story will offer a twisted tale with a fresh perspective. Being helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani, the film is slated to release on April 16.

'Salute'

The makers of Dulquer Salmaan’s cop drama Salute recently dropped a teaser of the film. The short-teaser of Salute introduces us to Dulquer’s macho cop character Aravind Karunakaran. While nothing more about the story is revealed, the teaser marks a heroic entry of SI Aravind amidst a political protest. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Salute will also feature Diana Penty as the female lead.

'Murungakkai Chips'

The upcoming Tamil comedy-drama Murungakkai Chips will star Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Athulya Ravi in the lead roles. The film’s trailer was released this week and has got the audience eager for its release. The film revolves around a newly-married couple as they deal with the nuances of their culture and traditions ahead of their first night.

Shanthanu and Athulya will be sharing screen space with each other for the first time. However, from the trailer, their chemistry looks promising. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

'Milestone'

After her remarkable storytelling in the 2018 film Soni, director Ivan Ayr is back with another promising project titled Milestone. The trailer of the film was released recently and it portrays an intense story of a truck driver Ghalib who deals with the cut-throat capitalist system. Just like Soni, Milestone also seems to be another interesting character study film by Ivan Ayr.

Milestone had premiered in Venice and Busan International film festivals. The film will be releasing on Netflix on May 07.

'Raat Baaki Hai'

Raat Baaki Hai follows the story of a writer Kartik Sharma who’s accused of killing his fiancee Vaani Kapoor. As seen in the trailer, the film will be revolving around this murder investigation and will unfold as a whodunnit. The thriller features Anup Soni, Dipannita Sharma, and Rahul Dev in the lead roles. Raat Baaki Hai will be streaming on ZEE5 from April 16.

'The Woman In The Window'

Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller The Woman In The Window features Amy Adams in the lead roles. The trailer of the most-awaited film was released a few days ago and has intrigued the audience. As seen in the trailer, Adams’ character of Dr. Anna deals with agoraphobia and hence she’s confined to her home. However, problems arise when she befriends her neighbour Jane and unexpected revelations come to the surface. This sets the base for the thrilling saga of The Woman In The Window.

(Image Source: Stills from Ajeeb Daastaans & The Woman In The Window)