Ali Fazal Reunites With 'Mirzapur' Gang As They Gear Up For Dubbing Sessions

The second season of Mirzapur has been patiently awaited by fans for nearly two years now. The cast had recently posted a series of photos from their respective dubbing sessions for Mirzapur 2 which had left fans excited. Recently, Ali Fazal had also shared a photo of the Mirzapur gang coming together. This is what actor Ali Fazal had to say about resuming the dubbing for Mirzapur 2 -

We had dubbed a few episodes before the lockdown so we picked up mid-way. It was great to be back because this has been an unusually long break. We shot for the show long back so it took us some time getting back into the groove. Each actor usually comes individually but the one time we met was when our times clashed. The studios are on point about their hygiene so it allows one artist at a time. So we walked into a pre-sanitised studio. The instructions are given from the other side. Dubbing is a system that was already an isolated job.

Mirzapur emerged to be Amazon Prime Video India's one of the most beloved series. A number of fans of the series have been wanting to know when the second season will make its way to the OTT platform but there haven't been any revelations about the same. Earlier, Ali had shared a quirky post on his Instagram where he could be seen holding up a tea strainer and posing as if he is dubbing for the second season for Mirzapur. While Ali is happy that fans have wholeheartedly loved the series, he agrees that there is a certain amount of pressure building up about the same. Here's what the actor had to say about it -

We were always the underdogs and there was always immense love from the audience. But now the show is considerably delayed because of the circumstances posed by the pandemic. Through the lockdown, fans have been after us. We can feel the eyes on us and I hope the audience is a little generous. Such great content has come out in the last one year that I will be very proud of being part of Amazon’s legacy.

(All views and images provided by Ali Fazal's PR)

