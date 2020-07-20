Ali Fazal's Tweet To President Trump Asking "Mirzapur 2 Kab Aarahi Hai" Goes Viral

Mirzapur season 2 has become one of the most awaited web series due to its long delay. Actor Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu “Bhaiya” Pandit, is himself has been asking a question on the release of the show. Now, it seems like he took it a level up, as Ali asked the President of the United States of America, Donal Trump about the release date of Mirzapur season 2 via Twitter. Read to know more.

Ali Fazal asks Donald Trump about Mirzapur season 2 release date

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump tweeted his slogan “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” a few hours ago. Soon after the tweet, Ali Fazal replied to it asking the question which is important to him. The actor asked Donald Trump when will Mirzapur season 2 release. Take a look at the tweet.

Woh sab toh theek hai , mirzapur 2 kab aa raha hai? https://t.co/Lj22ZAGFiP — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) July 19, 2020

Ali Fazal’s tweet to the U.S. President Donal Trump made many laugh and excited about the show. Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma replied with “Hahahahaha” on Ali’s tweet. Some fans asked the actor the same question about the release of Mirzapur season 2, while others tweeted with laughing emoji. A user also asked the streaming platform to announce the date mentioning that the matter has now reached to the White House. Check out the replies below.

Hahahahaha — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) July 19, 2020

Ye to Bhai aap hi Bata skte hain . — Mohd Faisal 🇮🇳 (@Faisalmeerut) July 19, 2020

@PrimeVideoIN batao be jaldi, guddu bhayia Ye mamala to @WhiteHouse pahucha diye..😅 — अभिषेक कुमार🇮🇳 (@amazing__ak) July 19, 2020

Bhai Ali aap batao kab aayega Mirzapur 2 — Ketan patel (@ketan2umansa) July 19, 2020

Mirzapur season 2 dubbing

Ali Fazal recently shared pictures of the Mirzapur cast dubbing for the second season. Ali mentioned that he was dubbing from home and was seen holding a strainer. Rasika Dugal, Divyendu Sharma, and Shweta Tripathi, who play Munna Tripathi, Beena Tripathi and Gajgamini “Golu” Gupta, respectively, were seen dubbing at a studio. The OTT platform also shared the pictures stating that the much-awaited second season of Mirzapur is arriving.

About Mirzapur

Mirzapur is an action crime thriller web series created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna. The first season stars Vikrant Massey, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rashika Dugal, Kulbushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Shahnawaz Pradhan, Abhishek Banerjee and others. It is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Mirzapur revolves around guns, drugs, and lawlessness. It shows a mafia don Akhandanand Tripathi know as Kaleen Bhaiya, who controls the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh and how crime prevails in the place with rivalry, betrayal and more. The first season was released on November 16, 2018, on Amazon Prime Video. Mirzapur season 2 is said to stream in the coming months.

