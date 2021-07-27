'All American' Season 3 To Premier Soon On Netflix; Find Details Here

All American, a popular sports drama released in October 2018 will soon be releasing the third season of the show. The much-anticipated series is all set to release on Netflix on Tuesday, July 27. The CW network's show has also come up with thrilling news for its fans as it's all set to be renewed for a fourth season. It will also be getting a spinoff series titled All American: Homecoming, which is currently scheduled for a midseason premiere date.

Release date, time and everything you need to know about the upcoming series

Created by April Blair with actor Daniel Ezra in the lead role, the All American season 3 is slated to premiere on Tuesday, July 27th, on Netflix. Based out of California, the show will be available for streaming at midnight Pacific Standard Time (3:00 AM Eastern Standard Time or 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time).

The show, which is based on the life of professional American football player Spencer Paysinger, will see the third episode in the upcoming series to include a backdoor pilot for its spinoff series, All American: Homecoming. All American Season 3 will have 19 episodes, and they will be released together for audiences to binge-watch.

Meanwhile, the makers of the show have decided to premiere the fourth season of All American on October 25 this year. The earlier seasons, which were released in October 2018 and 2019 respectively, have received an amazing response from not only the audience but also the critics.

More about All American

The show is based on the journey of a rising tennis star Simone and an elite baseball player, Damon, from Chicago and their journey in historically black educational institutions. The third season is all set to pick up from season 2 end where Spenser's shoulder injury resurfaced. While he and Olivia were aware of it, the upcoming season will reveal if they can admit that Spencer cannot play or if they will cover it up. It will also follow Spencer's decision to leave Beverly Hills High and return to playing football for South Crenshaw High.

The cast members that are on board for the upcoming season include Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, Bre-Z as Tamia "Coop" Cooper, Greta Oniegou as Layla Keating, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Cody Christian as Asher Adams, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James, and Monet Mazur as Laura Fine-Baker.

(IMAGE: ALL AMERICAN INSTAGRAM)

