'All Of Us Are Dead': Know About Cast Of Highly Anticipated Zombie Show On Netflix

While zombies are not quite popular, however, the upcoming Netflix Korean thriller drama is all set to the iconic movie monsters with its latest film All of Us are Dead. After the massive success of Squid Games, people have started to get obsessed over Korean content with the latest releases like My Name, Hellbound, and The Silent Sea. All of Us are Dead premiers from Friday, January 28, comprises a stellar star cast to send chills down your spine.

All of Us Are Dead joins those titles on the service this month, introducing a group of students who become trapped in their high school as a zombie outbreak closes in around them. These aren't your classic lurching undead either, looking much closer to the tsunamis of bodies seen in films like Train to Busan. Zombies are already bad enough, but they seem practically demonic when crawling after their victims at top speed.

All of Us Are Dead cast

As the film starts streaming on Netflix from Friday, fans are boggled by the thought of the impressing star cast that will be seen creating magic on the small screen. Following are the stars that will be seen featuring in the supernatural thriller film. The main cast of All of Us Are Dead is comprised of a selection of young South Korean talent, who will be portraying the unfortunate pupils at a zombie-infested school. Among the top names are former child actor Yoon Chan-young (Doctor John), Park Ji-hoo (House of Hummingbird), Cho Yi-Hyun (Hospital Playlist), Park Solomon (Sweet Revenge), and Yoo In-soo (At a Distance, Spring Is Green).

Apart from this, the film also comprises of be Lee Yoo-mi who shot to fame with her role in Squid Game, where she played Ji-Yeong (player 240), the young woman who made a devastating sacrifice for North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok.

What is the All of Us are Dead release time?

South Korean thriller All of Us Are Dead is available to stream on Netflix from Friday, with all episodes dropping at once as a binge-watch launch. The show has been in the works for quite some time, with production getting underway in the summer of 2020, but fans of the source material are hoping it will be worth the wait. The series debuts its first season at 12 a.m. Pacific, 3 a.m. Eastern, and 8 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time on January 28, 2022.

IMAGE: Instagram/netflixmy