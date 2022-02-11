'All Of Us Are Dead': Netflix's No.1 Zombie K-drama Director Hints At Possible Season 2

Trailing the footsteps of the global acclaim garnered by South Korean survival drama series Squid Game, Netflix returned with another popular K-drama All Of Us Are Dead, based on a zombie outbreak in a high school. The series managed to depict the grit and determination of young students fighting for their lives to survive the extreme situations and dealing with the sacrifices of their loved ones on the way. It tugged the hearts of many as fans enjoyed the show's take on friendship, sacrifices, family, betrayal and faith in an extreme situation.

As per Deadline, the series bagged the top position on Netflix’s U.S. daily Top 10 list within just a week of its release. On the other hand, Squid Game had taken only four days to achieve a similar feat. Although the series ended on a satisfactory note, many fans believed and hoped for another season that could continue the story. Addressing the same, director Lee Jae-kyoo opened up about the possibilities of All Of Us Are Dead 2.

Lee Jae-kyoo on All Of Us Are Dead 2

In an interview with The Korea Herald, director Lee Jae-kyoo hinted at the possibility of a second season stating that the 'directions, settings and scenes' along with the introduction to the new races of Zombie- Immortal and Immune- were 'intentionally' produced in the series with an aim to expand it into an additional season. He also said that while the first season depicted 'humanity‘s survival', the second season will show the 'survival of zombies'. Lastly, he asserted, ''I hope to present viewers with another season''

More on All Of Us Are Dead

The popular series is based on a legendary South Korean zombie webtoon by Joo Dong-geun of the same name. In the same interview, director Lee Jae-kyoo revealed his take on how he wants the viewers to perceive the zombie thriller by saying, ''The origin of zombie virus was introduced in the series as an attempt to highlight the people who take responsibility and those who do not when an event, such as school violence, occurs.''

It was released on January 28 and comprised of 12 episodes. The series featured seasoned actors like Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung, and Jeon Bae-soo in lead role.

Image: Instagram/@netflixkr