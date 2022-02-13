'All Of Us Are Dead' Star Lomon Talks About His Character's Possible Storyline In Season 2

Following the massive success of the survival drama Squid Game, the South Korean zombie outbreak series All Of Us Are Dead has taken over Netflix within just a week of its release. Based on a legendary South Korean zombie webtoon of the same name by Joo Dong-geun, the series managed to top Netflix’s U.S. daily top 10 list and shows no signs of stopping. Considering the massive success of the drama and the thrilling open ending, fans are excited about the second season.

Much to the excitement of, director Lee Jae-kyoo, in an interview with The Korea Herald, confirmed that the drama series ended with scope for another season with a completely different yet equally thrilling plotline. Recently, actor Park Solomon, who played the role of Lee Su‑hyeok in the series, opened up about his expectations for his character in the second instalment.

Park Solomon on All Of Us Are Dead season 2

In an interview with Newsen, via Soompi, the 22-year-old, who is affectionately called Lomon, got candid about his character's future after the conclusion of Netflix's hit series All Of Us Are Dead. The actor talked about his character's fate with his love interest Nam Ra, played by Cho Yi‑hyun, after they ended up separated by the end of season 1. He said, ''If Season 2 is made, I think Su Hyeok will be on Nam Ra’s side,''

Spoiler Alert: After the zombie outbreak, humanity is introduced with two new species of immune and immortal after being bitten by a zombie. Nam Ra gets infected and turns into an immortal with special powers. By the end of the series, Nam Ra decides to separate from her friends and chooses a new path for her new life by finding immortals like her.

Talking about the same, Lomon continued, ''I think he feels guilty about not protecting Nam Ra. I’ve imagined that the bad zombies and half-zombie groups get divided and fight.”

As mentioned earlier, director Lee Jae-kyoo told The Korea Herald that season one was ended with the scope for a season 2 storyline. He also stated that while the first season depicted 'humanity‘s survival', the second season will show the 'survival of zombies'.

Image: Instagram/@netflixkr