Amanda Kloots Remembers Late Husband Nick Cordero; Shares The Last Family Photo Together

Amanda Kloots is one of the popular American artists, best known for appearing as a co-host on American talk show The Talk and her acting and dancing skills are also appreciated by the audience. Married to late actor Nick Cordero, who passed away last year due to COVID-19, Amanda Kloots recently shared a cherishing piece of memory from last year in which she posted their last family photo together.

Amanda Kloots’ last family photo

Amanda Kloots recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this photo in which she can be seen standing next to her husband Nick along with their baby. In the caption, she stated how it was their last family photo together taken on her birthday last year. She then recalled how Nick began feeling tired on that night so after dinner, they went to bed early. She then added how Nick kept telling her that he will give her the best birthday ever. She mentioned how it was early quarantine days so they felt lost and were unable to do anything.

Amanda Kloots then added how this week was so hard for her and mentioned how she had been dreading it and how it had caught up to her. She also stated it was not easy for her and added how she truly believed in honouring the highs and lows in grief. She also stated that the rollercoaster is full of many twists and turns and continued that if she wouldn't be honest about them then how would she learn and help others through this part of life.

In the end, she wrote how time, health and life are precious and urged all her fans to treasure it all and also asked them to not to take it for granted because it’s the best birthday gift one could give themselves and to anyone.

There were a bunch of several celebrities and fans who took to Amanda Kloots’ Instagram and offered their love and support to her and her family. Many of them also stated how it was still impossible to believe that it happened to Nick and added how they missed him so much. Take a look at some of the reactions to Amanda Kloots’ Instagram and see how her fans and loved ones showered love onto her.

