American Horror Story 12 Trailer: Motherhood Is A Nightmare In Kim Kardashian Starrer

The trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate is now out. Delicate marks the franchise's twelfth installment. The Ryan Murphy production features Kim Kardashian in a pivotal role. Also notably making an appearance, will be model Cara Delevingne.

3 things you need to know

American Horror Story: Delicate is inspired by the novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine.

This season of American Horror Story is the first to feature an adapted screenplay.

The series will be made available in two parts.

American Horror Story: Delicate trailer out

The makers of American Horror Story released the trailer for the franchise's twelfth season. The primary crux for the AHS offering this year features franchise regular Emma Roberts who stars as a top-billing celebrity attempting to conceive. She, however, is convinced that a malevolent spirit is out to prevent her pregnancy at all costs.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Murphy shared how writer Halley Feiffer "has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done." AHS: Delicate, like every other franchise season, will feature an ensemble cast. Besides Roberts and Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez will also star in AHS: Delicate.

When and where to watch American Horror Story: Delicate?

Each season of the show has dealt with a unique theme with season 12 following suit. Across its decade-plus run, AHS has built seasons around the themes of Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freakshow, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984, Double Feature and NYC. American Horror Story: Delicate will release in two parts. The first half of the show will be debuting on September 20. The show will be available for streaming on FX and Hulu. Viewers in India can watch the series on Disney + Hoststar.