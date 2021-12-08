Amit Sadh Tests Negative For COVID-19; Gears Up To Begin Shooting For 'Breathe 2'

Amit Sadh has tested negative for COVID-19, the Bollywood actor announced on Wednesday. The Kai Po Che star mentioned that he is in the recovery phase as he readies himself to commence shooting for the second season of Breathe: Into the Shadows. The actor had informed that he tested positive for the virus earlier last week, noting that he had quarantined himself after facing mild symptoms.

Along with his latest health update, Amit Sadh thanked his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and messages. He said that he felt 'fortunate and privileged' to have the love and adulation of many.

Amit Sadh tests negative for COVID-19

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 8, Sadh uploaded a picture of his furry friends, who can be seen amidst the backdrop of a wooden wall with graffiti. For the caption, he wrote, "My quarantine gang !! Also, I tested negative and now starts the process of recovering and being ready to be the best possible Kabir Sawant and report back to the set, one of the few things that I miss a lot !! I want to Thank everyone - for all the messages , prayers and just being with me always. I feel very fortunate and privileged to share this bond with you all !! Much Love, to all of you !!" Take a look.

The news comes days after the actor contracted the virus, and in a similar announcement via Instagram, he wrote," Despite utmost precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19. The symptoms are mild. Following the protocols, I have isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and others. Love you all."

The actor will now be seen in the second instalment of the crime thriller TV series Breathe: Into the Shadows, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen in lead roles. The plot of the series follows the life of a man suffering from multiple personality disorder who kidnaps her own daughter and demands to kill a man in order to set the girl free.

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @AMIT SADH)