Amy Poehler Teases 'Parks And Recreation' Reunion But There Is A Twist, Find Out

Parks and Recreation became a popular political satire mockumentary sitcom with seven seasons and 124 episodes. The ensemble cast was led by Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope. Now, the actor has teased at a reunion of the team but there is a twist to it.

Amy Poehler teases Parks and Recreation reunion in a new style

In a recent interview with E! News' Daily Pop clip, Amy Poehler talked about a Parks and Recreation reunion in an animated way on her show Duncanville with Ty Burrell. The actor said that she has invited her former co-stars to lend their voices in the series she has co-created. The second season of Duncanville will guest star Parks and Recreation cast members - Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, and Adam Scott. They played Ron Swanson, April Ludgate, and Ben Wyatt, respectively on the hit sitcom.

Amy Poehler said that they "really are genuine," loving fans of each other so they try whenever they can to find ways to work together. She stated that when they put the call out to Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, and Nick Offerman, they agreed right away, which was great. But their reunion was undermined as they weren't ever in the same room. Poehler joked that it was because there are a few people from her former team that have restraining orders out against her. The Parks and Recreation cast will be a part of Duncanville season two which will premiere on May 23, 2021.

The animated sitcom features the voice of Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Zach Cherry, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Rashida Jones, Joy Osmanski, and Wiz Khalifa. It is created by Mike Scully, Julie Thacker Scully and Poehler for Fox. The show has been renewed for a third season.

The actual Parks and Recreation reunion took place last year. The team came together for a special episode to raise funds for Feeding America amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It shows Leslie Knope and her friends as they handle life during quarantine. The members who appeared were Chris Pratt, Rob Lowe, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Retta, Garry, and others. They raised around $3 million.

