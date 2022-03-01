'Anamika': Trailer Of Sunny Leone's Debut Web Series Out; Here's Where & How To Watch It

Sunny Leone is all set for her OTT debut with Vikram Bhatt's directorial, 'Anamika'. The trailer of the web series is out and it sees Sunny in an action-packed avatar as an intelligent agent. The series also stars Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Sonnalli Seygall, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan in pivotal roles. Sunny plays the role of Anamika who suffers from amnesia and has no memory of her life. She just has one memory from her past that Dr. Prashant saved her from a lethal accident. Deciding to move on, Sunny marries the doctor.

'A great experience': Sunny Leone

As per Mid Day, Sunny, commented on the release and stated that action is a genre she hasn't really experienced in the past. Talking about the script, she said that when she read the script of 'Anamika', she was both amazed and excited to play this power-packed character under the guidance of the very talented Vikram Bhatt. Sunny continued that the way she was trained for the character was a great experience and she can't hold on to see the reactions of the audience to the series.

Sunny Leone looks fierce in an action-packed trailer

As per the trailer, Sunny Leone, who plays the role of a spy, has access to a lot of information. She looks fierce as she plans to gain an advantage from the secret government organizations. Fans, who have never seen Sunny in an action-packed avatar, are eagerly waiting for the release of the series. Taking to her Instagram handle, Leone dropped the trailer of her forthcoming series as she wrote, Meet Agent M" #Anamika, streaming free from 10th March on @mxplayer. #MXPlayer @sonnalliseygall @samirsoni123 @vikrampbhatt @rahuldevofficial."

When and where to watch 'Anamika'?

The trailer has also been shared by the MX Player on their official Twitter handle. It wrote, "Yeh ladai hai apne ateet se, dushmanon ka bhi pardafaash karna hai kareeb se! #Anamika, streaming free from 10th March. Trailer out now: #MXPlayer."

As per the tweet, the show will be out on March 10, 2022, only on MX Player. Anamika will be 8-episode full-on action series and is also being dubbed in Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Image: Instagram/@sunnyleone