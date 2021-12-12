'And Just Like That' Receives Major Backlash Online, Fans Mad Over THIS Character's Death

Spoiler alert! If you are yet to watch Sex and The City’s much-anticipated revival show ‘And Just Like That…’, this is a caution warning for the fans as the recently premiered series will take you on an emotional ride. The series premiered its first two episodes on Thursday on HBO Max, taking us to the colourful lives of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte navigating their lives in the 50s. ‘And Just Like That…’ explores the lives of characters raising hormonal teens, fumbling over politically incorrect statements, accommodating to new pop culture changes and the absence of Samantha Jones, who has apparently ghosted them.

The first episode of ‘And Just Like That…’ also introduces its audience to a shocking tragedy, where Carrie’s husband John Preston also known as Mr Big, dies of a cardiac arrest, in the end, 44-minute long episode. The episode sees Carrie returning home from attending Lilly’s (Charlotte’s daughter) piano recital. Meanwhile, Big is waiting for Carrie to return home and is busy taking Peloton biking class. Carrie comes home and sees Mr Big struggling on the floor and later dies in her arms.

Fans react to death of Chris Noth's character

The fans of the show are furious over the untimely demise of Chris Noth’s character as they had waited for years to watch the couple grow old together after their on and off relationship lasting over six seasons and two movies. Disheartened fans flocked to Twitter to express their anger and grief, one user wrote, “And just like that big dies #AndJustLikeThat”. Another wrote, “No I’m sorry I do not accept the ending of #AndJustLikeThat I DO NOT ACCEPT”.

And that’s how I looked after watching the first two episodes of #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/rUpuqbheWJ — India Spalvieri (@indiaspalvieri) December 9, 2021

No I’m sorry I do not accept the ending of #AndJustLikeThat I DO NOT ACCEPT pic.twitter.com/zrf92oqSWR — Danielle (@da1nie25) December 9, 2021

A third user wrote, “Me trying to process that Big died in the first ep of Sex & The City reboot. Can Carrie never be happy or?? we literally went through 6 seasons and 2 films of pain, drama & happy endings now this?! I’m pretending this show never existed for my own happiness. #AndJustLikeThat”.

Me trying to process that Big died in the first ep of Sex & The City reboot



Can Carrie never be happy or?? we literally went through 6 seasons and 2 films of pain, drama & happy endings now this?!



I’mma pretend this show never existed for my own happiness.#AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/hwQI8HxZpE — ᴮᴱ𝑀𝒾𝓃𝒶⁷ (@Minsdipity13) December 9, 2021

Sarah Jessica Parker wears Indian attire in ‘And Just Like That…’

The makers of the show treated fans with several BTS snaps featuring Parker. In this, SJP can be seen adorning a floral maang tikka with pulled hair back tied into a braid with fresh flowers attached to her hairdo. The actor went for minimal makeup and accessorised the look with a pendant neckpiece, earrings, and a few bangles. A seen in the pictures, the actor flashed her bright smile and also posed with the cast of the show.

(Image: Instagram/@justlikethatmax)