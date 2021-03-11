Annie Murphy To Join Netflix's Much-acclaimed Show 'Russian Doll' For Its Season 2

Canadian actor Annie Murphy, who is known for her role sd Alexis in the critically acclaimed series Schitt's Creek, has been garnering praise from fans and audiences for her acting chops. And now, the actor has some exciting news to share with her fans. According to TV Line, The Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek star has been roped in to play a crucial role for season two of the Netflix series Russian Doll. The series stars Natasha Lyonne in the lead role and has been co-created by her in collaboration with Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler.

Other than Murphy's casting, Deadline states that no additional information is available, such as who her character will be, what timeline(s) she'll appear in, or whether she'll be able to hang out with Oatmeal the cat. However, the season began filming in earnest last week. Whatever Murphy brings to the show will be a treat for viewers, and fans can't wait!

About Russian Doll

Nadia Vulvokov, played by Natasha Lyonne, is a software engineer in the hit Netflix series. She is a New York native who attends a party as an honoured guest. She soon discovers, though, that she is stuck in an endless cycle of dying and reliving the same moment. She then does everything she can to get away from it. Russian Doll season 1 also starred Yul Vazquez, Greta Lee, Elizabeth Ashley and Charlie Barnett in pivotal roles too.

Russian Doll season 2 is underway, and not much information about it has been released by the show's producers. The addition of Murphy to the cast is sure to be delightful for fans. Whatever Season 2 of Russian Doll has in store for fans, it will most certainly be another ride into the time-loop universe that Nadia and Alan have got stuck into. Russian Doll Season 1 is currently available on Netflix.

About Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek, on the other hand, is about a wealthy married couple who goes bankrupt and is forced to relocate with their two children to their only remaining possession, a sleepy small town called Schitt's Creek. The streaming giant, Netflix, has all six seasons of Schitt's Creek. Annie Murphy will also star in the upcoming film titled Kevin Can F**k Himself, which will debut on AMC this summer.