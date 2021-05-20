Anthony Mackie's Captain America Wants To Break THIS Record Set By Hugh Jackman; Find Out

Anthony Mackie, who very recently took on the mantle of Captain America in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier series finale episode, titled One World, One People, has been accepted by the fans of the MCU as the rightful successor to Chris Evans' Steve Rogers aka Captain America. The suit worn by Anthony Mackie as Captain America borrows elements from his now-defunct Falcon armour and the red, blue, and white colour tone from Steve Rogers' suit. But now, as per one of the latest reports on WeGotThisCovered, Mackie plans on playing his version of the Star-Spangled Man for at least two decades, hence breaking the record of Hugh Jackman's stint as his Marvel character, Logan aka Wolverine.

As of now, the lead The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's cast member was seen as America's symbol of hope and strength for all of one episode in the hit Disney+ Original series. He is scheduled for a return as the same in Captain America 4, which is being penned by The Falcon And The Winter soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Anthony Mackie on Sam Wilson's reason to take on the Captain America mantle:

As reported earlier, Mackie revealed at what point did his MCU character finally decide to become the next wielder of the shied. While on that topic, Mackie shared that it was during the training sequence in the penultimate episode of the Kari Skogland-directed series that saw the titular characters training with each other is when Sam finally decided that he will become the next Captain America. While dwelling into the specifics, MCU's newest Captain America shared that the decision was made by Sam when Sebastian Stan’s Bucky acknowledged what it would mean for a person of African-American descent to take on the mantle that is synonymous with the term “hope” and “security” for America. As per Mackie, that very moment of acknowledgment was cathartic for Falcon, as historically, Caucasian Americans have rarely acknowledged the contribution by people of African American descent to the history of the United States. The same practice, or lack thereof, was represented with the history of the first African American Captain America, Isaiah Bradley, being written off from the American history books.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier trailer:

