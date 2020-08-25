Anupam Kher 'misses' Shooting For 'New Amsterdam'; Shares Funny Clip From Show

Recently, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher revealed that he misses shooting for the hit NBC primetime show, New Amsterdam. Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a funny clip from the show, which features him and actor Ryan Eggold having a funny interaction about artificial intelligence and human intelligence. Watch the video here:

Anupam Kher’s post

Fans react

In his caption, Anupam wrote: ‘I miss shooting for @nbcnewamsterdam. ðŸ˜” Soon after Anupam Kher shared the video on Instagram, fans chimed in the comment section and expressed that they miss watching Kher in the show. Meanwhile, some fans lauded Anupam for his immaculate comic timing in the video. Take a look at how fans reacted to Anupam Kher’s video:

Anupam Kher recently made it to the news when he showered his son Sikandar Kher with praises for his performance in the much-acclaimed film, Tere Bin Laden 2. Sharing two screengrabs of Sikandar from the movie, Anupam, in his caption, tagged his son and mentioned that he was brilliant in the film. More so, the actor also shared a quote with the pictures, which says: “Sometimes the gratification comes in the doing, not in the results.” Take a look:

Anupam Kher on the professional front

Kher is currently working on New Amsterdam, which is an American medical drama television series inspired by the novel Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. First premiered in September 2018, New Amsterdam chronicles the story of Dr Max Goodwin, who becomes the medical director of one of the United States' oldest public hospitals and aims to reform the neglected facility by tearing up its bureaucracy to provide exceptional care to patients.

In Bollywood, Anupam will be next seen in the upcoming cop-drama, Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi chronicles the adventures of the anti-terrorist squad of India. The movie is written by Karan Johar.

(Image credits: Anupam Kher Instagram)

